Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Down 49.3% in October

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the October 14th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of VONV stock opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.
