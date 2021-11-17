Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Down 49.3% in October

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the October 14th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $73.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $73.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.64.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 174,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after acquiring an additional 87,618 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $950,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.