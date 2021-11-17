Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the October 14th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 19,807.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 736,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 732,859 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 626.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $216.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $217.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.