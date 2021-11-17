Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Cut by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,737,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,910,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,229,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 45,253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK traded down $3.40 on Wednesday, reaching $298.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,081. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.50 and a 200-day moving average of $285.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $237.83 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.