Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.34. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $117.76 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

