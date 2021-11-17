Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $242.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $182.21 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

