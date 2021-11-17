VAULT (VAULT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for about $6.39 or 0.00010585 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VAULT has traded 8% lower against the dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $2,236.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00070747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00071053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00093030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,342.23 or 0.99957292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,247.94 or 0.07036748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 485,625 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

