VeChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.17 Billion (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $9.17 billion and approximately $786.94 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VeChain has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000138 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009823 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

