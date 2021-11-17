Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Down 12.2% This Week

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $11.95 or 0.00019943 BTC on exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $76.68 million and approximately $5.16 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00048370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00222782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 6,414,212 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

