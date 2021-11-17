VeriDocGlobal Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.20 Million (VDG)

VeriDocGlobal (CURRENCY:VDG) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. In the last seven days, VeriDocGlobal has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeriDocGlobal has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $72,577.00 worth of VeriDocGlobal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriDocGlobal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.66 or 0.00415130 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001086 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $649.66 or 0.01075918 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About VeriDocGlobal

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) is a coin. VeriDocGlobal’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,959,380,186 coins. VeriDocGlobal’s official website is www.veridocglobal.com . VeriDocGlobal’s official Twitter account is @VeriDocGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeriDoc Global aims to help governments and businesses all around the world to eliminate document forgeries and counterfeits. Its mission is to provide peace of mind to the document producer by ensuring that the document they created cannot be tampered with and remains how they intended it to be. VeriDoc Global aims to do this by providing cutting edge verification solutions using QR codes and blockchain technology. “

VeriDocGlobal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriDocGlobal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriDocGlobal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriDocGlobal using one of the exchanges listed above.

