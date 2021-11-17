Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will announce $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Veritex posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on VBTX. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

VBTX stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,458. Veritex has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

In other Veritex news, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 29.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

