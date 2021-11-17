Veriti Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,214.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 134,490 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,082.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,500,000 after buying an additional 139,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $1,305,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $116.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,861. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

