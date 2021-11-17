Veriti Management LLC Buys 1,685 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,642 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,416,000 after buying an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,466,000 after acquiring an additional 67,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,011,000 after acquiring an additional 51,705 shares during the period. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.09. 1,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $134.45 and a 52-week high of $188.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

