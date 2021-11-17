Veriti Management LLC Grows Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,961. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

