Veriti Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.7% of Veriti Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $7,840,273. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $7.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.45. 188,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,629,572. The company has a market cap of $244.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.54 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

