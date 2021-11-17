Veriti Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 11.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.73. 19,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,010. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

