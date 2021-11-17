Veriti Management LLC Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $202.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $109.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.29 and a 200-day moving average of $213.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.19 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.