Veriti Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 11,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MS stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.88. 100,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,801,150. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.19. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $177.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

