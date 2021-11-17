Veriti Management LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $370.07. 6,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,683. Accenture plc has a one year low of $238.69 and a one year high of $373.11. The company has a market capitalization of $233.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.63 and a 200 day moving average of $318.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

