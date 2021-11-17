Veriti Management LLC Has $9.65 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,442 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.41, for a total transaction of $1,058,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,400,673.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,445,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,014,401. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,066.82. 106,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,918,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 341.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $895.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $741.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.01 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $744.40.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

