Veriti Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $7,519,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 182.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $1,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $397.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $399.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.33 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

