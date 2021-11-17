Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

ANTM traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $430.14. 3,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $398.84 and its 200 day moving average is $389.85. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

