Veriti Management LLC Purchases 2,137 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.8% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.1% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $5,100,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 27,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.38. The company had a trading volume of 36,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,376,707. The company has a market capitalization of $261.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.56 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.