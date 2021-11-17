Veriti Management LLC Sells 108 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,980.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,603. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,849.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2,682.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,699.00 and a 12 month high of $3,020.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total transaction of $139,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,930 shares of company stock worth $529,010,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

