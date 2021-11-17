Veriti Management LLC Sells 2,845 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.42. 2,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,402. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $221.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,078,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,072 shares of company stock worth $11,688,897. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

