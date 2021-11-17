Vermilion Energy (VET) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vermilion Energy (NYSE: VET):

11/12/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$15.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

11/10/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Vermilion Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

10/15/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Vermilion Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vermilion Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas producer with properties in Western Canada, Australia, France and the Netherlands. Vermilion Energy Inc, formerly known as Vermilion Energy Trust, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

9/29/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Vermilion Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.75 to C$12.25. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

VET stock opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.83. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 46.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,324 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 104.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 746,163 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 81.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,527,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 685,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 624,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

