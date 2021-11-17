Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 114.1% from the October 14th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems during the second quarter valued at $59,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Versus Systems during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Versus Systems during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Versus Systems during the second quarter valued at $4,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

VS opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98. Versus Systems has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.34). Versus Systems had a negative return on equity of 211.23% and a negative net margin of 860.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Versus Systems will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Versus Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

