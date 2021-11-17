Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,172.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. Vertex has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $166,357.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 67.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vertex by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vertex by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

