Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Trading Up 4.2%

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s share price was up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $197.25 and last traded at $196.20. Approximately 24,720 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,946,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.63.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.91 and its 200 day moving average is $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 185.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.