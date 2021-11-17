Vesper Price Down 13.8% Over Last Week (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Vesper has a market capitalization of $32.85 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can currently be bought for $6.07 or 0.00010038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00069765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00070960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,572.86 or 1.00237194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,205.40 or 0.06959182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,498 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

