Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VSCO shares. Barclays started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Victoria’s Secret from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

VSCO stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.51. 2,737,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.94.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

