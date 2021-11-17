Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10-$2.163 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion.Victoria’s Secret also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,524. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.67.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

VSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

