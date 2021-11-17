Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.650 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.35-$2.65 EPS.
NYSE VSCO traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,524. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $76.00.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
