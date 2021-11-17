Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.650 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $2.35-$2.65 EPS.

NYSE VSCO traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,524. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

