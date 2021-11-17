VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the October 14th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of QQQN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,123. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $36.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.19.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Featured Article: Dividend Yield
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.