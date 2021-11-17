VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 56.4% from the October 14th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of QQQN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.77. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,123. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $36.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 305.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 92,822 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 623.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

