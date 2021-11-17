VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $66.30. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $66.04, with a volume of 14,717 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 261.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 42,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 653.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,239,000.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSF)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

