VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.45

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.45 and traded as high as $71.15. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $71.15, with a volume of 4,257 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.