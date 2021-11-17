VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $65.45

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.45 and traded as high as $71.15. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $71.15, with a volume of 4,257 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 50,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

