Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,720 ($35.54).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VCT shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,140 ($27.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,332 ($30.47) on Wednesday. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,946 ($25.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,438.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,499.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 37.74.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.