VIDT Datalink Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.90 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $45.90 million and approximately $11.24 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00223723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

