Vidulum (VDL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $450.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $501,802.51 and $450.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001040 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 48.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

