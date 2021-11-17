Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) Trading Down 1.9%

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.56. Approximately 70,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 97,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Several analysts recently commented on VMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $221.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 45,286 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

