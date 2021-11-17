Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,985,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,798,484 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 6.38% of Viking Therapeutics worth $29,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 69.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VKTX. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Maxim Group began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

VKTX opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $460.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.65. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

