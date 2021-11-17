Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.75

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.75 and traded as low as C$10.65. Village Farms International shares last traded at C$10.91, with a volume of 497,023 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFF shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Village Farms International to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$935.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

