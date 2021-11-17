Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Sandler

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $37.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vimeo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.16. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.