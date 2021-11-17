Viomi Technology (VIOT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $256.93 million during the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, analysts expect Viomi Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VIOT opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $318.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $18.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIOT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Viomi Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIOT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Viomi Technology by 451.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Viomi Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

