Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.24 and last traded at $35.12. Approximately 12,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,145,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.41 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $182,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $683,588.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,620,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,018,526.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,832 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,488. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after acquiring an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 17.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,282,000 after purchasing an additional 322,247 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 308,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 276,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.