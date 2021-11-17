Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.43

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $3.47. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 9,807 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $54.91 million, a PE ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Virco Mfg. had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $59.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 2,140,000.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Manufacturing Corp. engages in the design, production and distribution of furniture. Its products include mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables. The company was founded in February 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

