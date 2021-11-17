Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Virtu Financial worth $11,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,053,000 after purchasing an additional 120,093 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,456,000 after purchasing an additional 82,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 549,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

VIRT opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.