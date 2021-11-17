Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) Short Interest Up 158.1% in October

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 158.1% from the October 14th total of 8,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 147,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Virtuoso Acquisition by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtuoso Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Virtuoso Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

