Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,016 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 63,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 35,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 1,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

NYSE V opened at $204.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.13. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.81 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $397.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.