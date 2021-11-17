Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lowered by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.7% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.92.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V stock traded down $11.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.71. 754,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,361,384. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.13. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.81 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

