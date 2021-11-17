Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vita Coco in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vita Coco’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ COCO opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Vita Coco has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $18.61.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

